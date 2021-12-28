Jaylen Nowell Throws Down Nasty Poster

In the early stages of a tied fourth quarter between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell exploded for the dunk of the night.

Nowell slammed it over Boston's Jabari Parker to break a 79-79 tie and send Target Center into a frenzy.

No. 4 ended the night with a career-high 29 points in the 108-103 Timberwolves victory.