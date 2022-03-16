Jaden McDaniels Injury Update

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward Jaden McDaniels, who suffered a lower leg injury at the 41.9 second mark of the fourth quarter yesterday at San Antonio:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on McDaniels revealed a left ankle sprain. He will be sidelined indefinitely and reassessed in two weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 67 games (31 starts) this season, McDaniels is averaging 9.4 points on 45.9% shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.