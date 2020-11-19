‘I’ve Got A Lot More To Prove:’ Edwards Is Ready For The NBA

As speculation grew rampant while the NBA Draft’s countdown clock closed in on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ opening selection, Anthony Edwards remained cautious, but excited, about his future. Edwards, at 19 years old, showcased maturity beyond his years during his post-Draft media availability, revealing that his focus in the hours leading up to the Draft was not where he landed on the Draft board, but instead, that he was fortunate to know he would land on an NBA roster somewhere.

“I just tried my best to think about ‘I’m excited to be here and blessed beyond measures to be in this position no matter who takes me and where I end up,’ but I’m more than happy that I landed with the Minnesota Timberwolves,” said the No. 1 overall selection.

The feeling was mutual. Minnesota’s front office had an unprecedented amount of Draft preparation available to them, and they took advantage -- focusing on the best available talent. Early on, it became evident that the Georgia product fit the mold that Minnesota’s President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas strived to find in the Draft: a premier talent.

A 6-5 combo guard with a 6-9 wingspan, top-level athleticism, dynamic scoring ability, and an uber-high ceiling, Rosas and company believed Edwards’ potential, on-court abilities, and physical tools undeniably stood out in comparison to the remainder of the Draft prospects.

“[Edwards] stood head and shoulders above any player in this Draft and we were excited to be at number one to be able to select him,” shared Rosas.

A highly touted prospect during his high school years, the new Timberwolves guard was courted by several prominent colleges, but in a display of his loyal, family-first nature, Edwards committed to the University of Georgia to be near his family and hometown. There, the No. 1 overall selection showcased a robust offensive game and all-around abilities while averaging 19 points per game to lead all Division I freshman.

Though it was enough to net the biggest prize among Draft prospects – being named the No. 1 pick – Edwards is adamant that his past successes mean nothing moving forward. That’s just the way that he wants it, too.

“I feel like I’m back at the beginning stage,” said Edwards. “Yeah, I was the number one Draft pick, but I haven’t played a single game in the NBA or played a single minute, so I haven’t proven myself to anyone. I’ve proved myself in high school and the college level, but I feel like I’ve got a lot more to prove when it comes to the NBA.”

Ready to get to work already, the Timberwolves newest addition, who will don No. 1 next season, will get the chance to establish his belonging in the coming weeks as Timberwolves Training Camp is expected to begin in early December.