Iowa Wolves Release 2018-19 Season Schedule

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves announced the release of the team’s 2018-19 season schedule, including 24 home games at Wells Fargo Arena. The team will begin the season at home for the third consecutive season with a matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, Nov. 2. The full Wolves regular season schedule is available for download in a PDF here.

The season’s schedule features a season-long seven game homestand from Dec. 27- Jan. 13 featuring contests against Santa Cruz, Sioux Falls, Fort Wayne, Oklahoma City, Canton and Grand Rapids. The Wolves will open the season with three consecutive home games, including back-to-back contests on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. The Wolves’ longest road trip is a six-game excursion from Jan. 16-25, including a date against defending NBA G League Champion Austin Spurs on Jan. 19.

Wolves fans may purchase season memberships or partial ticket plans at IAWolves.com or by calling (515) 564-8550. Single-game tickets will be made available to the public at date to be determined.

Key Facts About the Wolves 2018-19 Schedule

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: November (4 home, 5 away = 9 total), December (7 home, 4 away = 11 total), January (4 home, 6 away = 10 total), February (6 home, 5 away = 11 total), March (3 home, 4 away = 7 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (1 home, 4 away = 5 total), Tuesday (2 home, 1 away = 3 total), Wednesday (3 home, 4 away = 7 total), Thursday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), Friday (3 home, 6 away = 9 total), Saturday (5 home, 6 away = 11 total), Sunday (7 home, 1 away = 8 total).

The Wolves enjoy one seven-game homestand: Dec. 27- Jan. 13 (SCW, SCW, SXF, FWN, OKL,CTN, GRD ) and one four-game homestand: Feb. 1-7 (SBL, MHU, OKL, ACC).

Iowa has one six-game road trip: Jan. 16-25 (SXF, OKL, AUS, TEX, STO, SBL).

The Wolves will play 9 back-to-backs: five home-home and four away-away.

Iowa will play each Midwest Division opponent four times (two home, two away) and each Western Conference opponent three times with the exception of Texas (four). The Wolves will face off against all Eastern Conference teams once with the exception of Westchester, Windy City, Erie, Lakeland, Greensboro and Capital City.

Wolves 2018-19 Opponent Breakdown

Midwest Division: Memphis (H: 12./2, 2/2; A: 12/7, 2/13); Oklahoma City (H: 1/6, 2/5; A: 11/23, 1/18); Sioux Falls (H: 11/3, 12/30; A: 12/17, 1/16).

Pacific Division: Agua Caliente (H: 12/9, 2/7; A: 11/14); Northern Arizona (H: 11/6, 12/1; A: 3/19); Santa Cruz (H: 12/27, 12/28; A: 11/10); Stockton (H: 12/13, 2/11; A: 1/24); South Bay (H: 2/1; A: 11/12, 1/25).

Southwest Division: Austin (H: 3/13; A: 12/15, 1/19); Rio Grande Valley (H: 3/3; A: 11/24, 2/22); Salt Lake City (H: 11/2; A: 2/25, 3/22); Texas (H: 11/18, 2/20; A: 1/21, 2/23).

Atlantic Division: Delaware (A: 2/9); Long Island (A: 3/10); Maine (A: 3/7); Raptors (A: 12/5).

Central Division: Canton (H: 1/9); Fort Wayne (H: 1/5); Grand Rapids (H: 1/13); Wisconsin (H: 3/16).

Southeast Division:

* The NBA G League Showcase will be announced at a later date, including two additional 2018-19 regular season games. All dates and times are subject to change.