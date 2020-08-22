Timberwolves.com / Gram Krause
Internet Reacts To Timberwolves Lottery Win
Thursday marked the first time in history that the Timberwolves moved up in the Draft Lottery.
If you missed it, Minnesota’s 14% chance to win the Lottery came to fruition, and in turn, made for a night to remember for many.
Timberwolves.com compiled some of the best of the internet’s reactions to the historic day below.
Let’s Go!!!!! #Howl https://t.co/HYlAFBzXeO
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) August 21, 2020
So excited for the @Timberwolves!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah #OneMN https://t.co/AV9ygGT36e
— P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 21, 2020
Dreams do come true https://t.co/8xGjKiJ8Jy
— Sarah Fleissner (@SarahFlyyy) August 21, 2020
Yesterday: I purchased @Timberwolves season tickets.
Today: The Wolves secure #1 pick in the 2020 @NBA Draft.
Coincidence? I think not!
Hyped for next season!#Timberwolves https://t.co/Oax4lROyVd
— Erik Franke (@JustBeingFranke) August 21, 2020
Yeah baby!!!! @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/PfRZ0cM61t
— Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) August 21, 2020
A Minnesota Miracle! #Timberwolves #NBADraftLottery https://t.co/l6fcXTf8BF
— Phill Drobnick (@CoachPhill) August 21, 2020
