Timberwolves Transfer Ashton Hagans to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has transferred guard Ashton Hagans and to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Hagans will join the Wolves in Orlando, Florida where the 2021 G League season is set to begin on Feb. 10.

Hagans has appeared in two games for the Timberwolves. He was signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 28.