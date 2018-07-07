Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Isaiah Cousins

Throughout the 2018 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we continue our journey with guard Isaiah Cousins.

What’s His Name?

Isaiah Cousins.

Where Is He From?

Cousins, 24, was born in Mount Vernon, New York. He attended high school at Mount Vernon before playing his college ball at Oklahoma. He majored in Human Relations.

A few fun facts about Cousins’ birthplace:

Andre Drummond, Ben Gordon, Denzel Washington and DMX are all from Mount Vernon.

There are four firehouses in Mount Vernon.

In 1870, just 2,700 people lived in Mount Vernon. Twenty later, that number jumped to 10,830.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Cousins was the 59th pick by the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft after four years as a Sooner. In his senior season, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the 3-point line. He was named to the Third-team All-Big 12 team. He was teammates with Buddy Hield.

Last season he played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League and averaged 13.2 points while shooting 40.8 percent from deep.

If you watched Minnesota’s 2018 Summer League debut, you know that Cousins led the Wolves with 15 points off the bench while shooting 7-for-12 from the field.

Describe Him To Us

Cousins is a guy who can shoot from deep and if he cracks an NBA roster, that will be his bread and butter. He’s a solid combo guard and he should continue to score well in Summer League.