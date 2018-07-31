Get To Know C.J. Williams

The Wolves announced they signed wing C.J. Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday afternoon.

You’ve heard of Williams before if you follow basketball, and if you follow the Wolves. In 2015, he played for Minnesota’s Summer League team.

Last season, Williams (28) cracked an NBA roster after spending time in the G League and overseas since going undrafted in 2012.

In 38 games (17 starts) with the Clippers last season, Williams averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He embodies what teams are looking for fringe-roster players: grittiness, unselfishness and sportsmanship. Last season, he won the G League Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award.

Williams is a solid 3-point shooter despite only shooting 28.2 percent from deep last season. In his last two G League seasons, he’s shot 38.6 percent and 37.9 percent from deep, respectively, on more than 5.5 attempts per game. The skill set is there.

He’s not an an incredibly athletic player, but at 6’5, 225 pounds, he has decent size and his maturity should help him becoming a solid defender in the league.

What kind of playing time are we looking at?

I think there’s a realistic chance Williams can play rotational minutes for the Timberwolves, especially late in the season when the injury bug and/or fatigue plays a part in the season. It’s a tricky balance considering players can only spend 45 days in the NBA while spending the rest of the time with the G League team, in this case, the Iowa Wolves.

Williams joins Jared Terrell as the team’s two two-way players.