Gersson Rosas Statement on Juancho Hernangómez and the Tokyo Olympics

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today released the following statement regarding Juancho Hernangómez and the Tokyo Olympics:

“We support our international players’ decisions to play with their National teams and appreciate the passion of Juancho and the Spanish Federation to represent their country. Unfortunately, we are dealing with an active injury,” said Rosas. “Based on our team physician’s recommendation, Juancho needs time to recover from and rehabilitate his injury, and that timeline restricts Juancho’s availability to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The determined recovery plan is the best path forward to allow Juancho to heal properly.”