Game Preview: Wolves vs. Pistons

The NBA season is officially here.

In their first regular season contest of the 2020-21 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Detroit Pistons at Target Center.

Minnesota finished the preseason 1-2 while Detroit split even with a 2-2 record. Last time these teams met, the Wolves emerged victorious in a 120-114 triumph on November 11, 2019.

Over a year has passed, and in that timeframe, both teams have gone through significant roster overhauls. During Detroit’s offseason, the team most notably acquired forward Jerami Grant, center Mason Plumlee, and drafted guard Killian Hayes and forward Saddiq Bey. In Minnesota, the team has added five new faces, headlined by No. 1 Draft selection Anthony Edwards, No. 28 pick Jaden McDaniels, playmaking guard Ricky Rubio, and veteran Ed Davis.

Although the Timberwolves’ final roster has been set, the starting lineup on opening night is still in flux.

“Like I’ve said a number of times, those kind of 3 and 4 positions, they may be rotating based on what we feel is best that night,” Head Coach Ryan Saunders told media following Tuesday’s practice.

This will be the only time the Timberwolves and the Pistons meet during the first half of the season. The second half of the NBA schedule is to be released at a later date.

What: Wolves vs. Pistons

When: 7pm CT, Wednesday, Dec. 23rd

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Health and Safety Protocols) and Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) are out.

Pistons: None.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F - Josh Okogie, F – Jake Layman, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pistons: G- Killian Hayes, G – Delon Wright, F – Blake Griffin, F – Jerami Grant, C – Mason Plumlee