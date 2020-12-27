Game Preview: Wolves at Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) on the hardwood on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Minnesota is coming off of an impressive 116-111 winon Saturday versus the Utah Jazz led by D’Angelo Russell’s 25 points and six assists.The Jazz were able to erase the Timberwolves’ double-digit advantage late in the fourth quarter, but the team emerged victorious thanks to a total team effort by the Wolves. Five players scored in double figures, including rookie guard Anthony Edwards, who continued to impress after tallying 18 efficient points for the Timberwolves.

The Lakers, meanwhile, recently took a 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Lakers’ star forward Lebron James earned a double-double in the game with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Davis contributed a game-high 28 points.

This is the first time the Wolves will face the 2020 NBA Champions this season, with the teams meeting again on February 16, 2021 in Minnesota.

What: Wolves at Lakers

When: 9pm CT, Sunday, Dec. 27th

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO Radio

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) is out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (Right Calf Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F - Josh Okogie, F – Jake Layman, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Lakers: G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G – Dennis Schröder, F – Lebron James, F – Anthony Davis, C – Marc Gasol