Game Preview: Wolves at Jazz

In their first divisional game of the 2020-21 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.

Utah opened its season with a convincing divisional victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-100. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell combined for 40 Jazz points while guards Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson showcased strong performances for 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Limiting Utah’s backcourt production while keying in on Gobert’s abilities in the pick-and-roll will be crucial for the Timberwolves in Salt Lake City.

“They’re one of the best, if not the best drive-and-kick team in the NBA,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “It’s a great challenge for us tonight to see where we’re at and see where we can continue to grow.”

Minnesota overcame a 14-point deficit in its season opener on Wednesday evening, defeating the Detroit Pistons 111-101.

After a slow start to the contest, the Wolves held Detroit scoreless in the game’s final minutes to end the game on an 11-0 run, and in turn, earn a 10-point triumph.

What: Wolves at Jazz

When: 8pm CT, Saturday, Dec. 26th

Where: Vivint Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Health and Safety Protocols) is AVAILABLE and Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) is out.

Jazz: Derrick Favors (Right Knee Soreness) is PROBABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F - Josh Okogie, F – Jake Layman, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Jazz: G- Mike Conley, G – Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bodanovic, F – Royce O’Neale, C – Rudy Gobert