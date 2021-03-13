Game Notes: Wolves vs. Blazers

WE’RE SWINGING

On Mar. 11 at New Orleans, After trailing 26-10 (-16) with 4:03 left in the first quarter, the Timberwolves finished tonight winning by 30, 135-105. Since 1997-98, the Timberwolves are the only team in the NBA to win a game by 30+ points after trailing by at least 15 points.

BENCH SUCCESS

The Timberwolves bench scored 72 points on Mar. 11 at New Orleans, marking the fourth time in franchise history they have eclipsed the 70-point mark. The 72 points put up by the bench account for the fourth 70+ point bench outing in the NBA this season:

Memphis Grizzlies – Feb. 28, 2021 at Houston, 85 points

Minnesota Timberwolves – Mar. 11, 2021 at New Orleans, 72 points

New York Knicks – Feb. 25, 2021 vs. Sacramento, 71 points

Washington Wizards – Feb. 17, 2021 vs. Denver, 71 points

YOUNGEST ACTIVE ROSTER

On Feb. 17 vs Indiana the Timberwolves had three players aged 21 or younger

in the starting lineup (Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt), marking the second time this season they have had three players under the age of 21 in the starting lineup. As a whole, Minnesota has the youngest active roster in the league as of Feb. 26.