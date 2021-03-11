Getty Images
Game Notes: Wolves at Pelicans
RESERVES REBOUNDING
Minnesota’s reserves have brought down 15+ rebounds on 26 occasions this season and rank
second in the league in rebounding (18.8) behind the Los Angeles Lakers (19.5).
BENCH SUCCESS
Minnesota has held the bench scoring advantage over their opponent or been tied in eight of the last
10 games. Through 35 games this season, the Timberwolves bench rank third in the
NBA in scoring (40.2 ppg).
YOUNGEST ACTIVE ROSTER
On Feb. 17 vs Indiana the Timberwolves had three players aged 21 or younger
in the starting lineup (Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt),
marking the second time this season they have had three players under the age of
21 in the starting lineup. As a whole, Minnesota has the youngest active roster in
the league as of Feb. 26.
