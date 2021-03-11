Game Notes: Wolves at Pelicans

RESERVES REBOUNDING

Minnesota’s reserves have brought down 15+ rebounds on 26 occasions this season and rank

second in the league in rebounding (18.8) behind the Los Angeles Lakers (19.5).

BENCH SUCCESS

Minnesota has held the bench scoring advantage over their opponent or been tied in eight of the last

10 games. Through 35 games this season, the Timberwolves bench rank third in the

NBA in scoring (40.2 ppg).

YOUNGEST ACTIVE ROSTER

On Feb. 17 vs Indiana the Timberwolves had three players aged 21 or younger

in the starting lineup (Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt),

marking the second time this season they have had three players under the age of

21 in the starting lineup. As a whole, Minnesota has the youngest active roster in

the league as of Feb. 26.