Game Notes: Wolves At Lakers

INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS FOR ANT

Anthony Edwards, ranks second in the NBA rookies class in points per game

this season with 15.4 and total points with 618 through 39 games this

season, which is the second most points a Timberwolves rookie has scored

through 39 games. Only Christian Laettner (1992-93; 686) had more points

their rookie seasons through 39 games.

At the age of 19 years, 177 days, Edwards became the youngest player ever to

start a game in Timberwolves history.

50 GAMES OR LESS

The win on Mar. 11 at New Orleans came in Jaylen Nowell‘s 38th NBA game, as

well as games 37 and 31, respectively, for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

It’s the 13th time in NBA history that three teammates with 50 games or fewer of

NBA experience have scored 20+ points in the same contest.

BIG ROAD WINS

On Mar. 11 at New Orleans, the 30-point win, marked the fifth road win in

Timberwolves history by 30+ points, the first since a 126-95 victory at Philadelphia

on Jan. 6, 2014. The Timberwolves put up 135 points on the road marking the thirdmost points scored in regulation in a road game: