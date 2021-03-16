Getty Images
Game Notes: Wolves At Lakers
INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS FOR ANT
Anthony Edwards, ranks second in the NBA rookies class in points per game
this season with 15.4 and total points with 618 through 39 games this
season, which is the second most points a Timberwolves rookie has scored
through 39 games. Only Christian Laettner (1992-93; 686) had more points
their rookie seasons through 39 games.
At the age of 19 years, 177 days, Edwards became the youngest player ever to
start a game in Timberwolves history.
50 GAMES OR LESS
The win on Mar. 11 at New Orleans came in Jaylen Nowell‘s 38th NBA game, as
well as games 37 and 31, respectively, for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.
It’s the 13th time in NBA history that three teammates with 50 games or fewer of
NBA experience have scored 20+ points in the same contest.
BIG ROAD WINS
On Mar. 11 at New Orleans, the 30-point win, marked the fifth road win in
Timberwolves history by 30+ points, the first since a 126-95 victory at Philadelphia
on Jan. 6, 2014. The Timberwolves put up 135 points on the road marking the thirdmost points scored in regulation in a road game:
- 139 — at New Orleans, 3/3/2020 (W139-134)
- 136 — at Dallas, 10/20/2018 (L136-140)
- 135 — at New Orleans, 3/11/2021 (W135-105)
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: