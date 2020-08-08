Photo / Gram Krause

Friday At The Lake: Wolves Head To Bde Maka Ska For Workouts

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Aug 08, 2020

It's Friday, and the last place you want to be is the office.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's no different. So instead of the usual individual, 1-to-1 coach-to-player workouts the team has been conducting at Mayo Clinic Square over the past few weeks, the Wolves took a trip to Uptown, Minneapolis to enjoy some outdoor workouts at Bde Maka Ska.

Tags
Evans, Jacob, Hernangomez, Juancho, Layman, Jake, Nowell, Jaylen, Reid, Naz

