Four Wolves Net Top 100 Sports Illustrated Ranking

On Monday, Sports Illustrated revealed the first portion of their annual Top 100 list, ranking the top 100 players in the Association.

In Monday’s 51-100 range, three Minnesota Timberwolves were selected, including Malik Beasley (No. 94), Anthony Edwards (No. 77), and D’Angelo Russell (No. 61).

On Wednesday, SI revealed their 11-30 range, with Wolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns ranked at No. 23 the list.

Find the full rankings here.