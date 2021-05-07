Getty Images

ESPN's Windhorst: 'Edwards Had One Of The Greatest Shooting Performances I’ve Ever Seen'

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: May 07, 2021

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year race is heating up.

Following Anthony Edwards' second 40-plus-point performance on Wednesday versus Memphis, Rachel Nichols, Vince Carter, and Brian Windhorst discussed the Timberwolves guard's ascent up the rookie ranks. 

Windhorst called Edwards shooting against the Grizzlies: "One of the greatest shooting performances I’ve ever seen."

Watch the full segment below.

