ESPN's Windhorst: 'Edwards Had One Of The Greatest Shooting Performances I’ve Ever Seen'
The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year race is heating up.
Following Anthony Edwards' second 40-plus-point performance on Wednesday versus Memphis, Rachel Nichols, Vince Carter, and Brian Windhorst discussed the Timberwolves guard's ascent up the rookie ranks.
Windhorst called Edwards shooting against the Grizzlies: "One of the greatest shooting performances I’ve ever seen."
Watch the full segment below.
