Getty Images
Edwards Throws Down Dunk Of The Year
Anthony Edwards took the NBA world by storm with a ferocious poster slam over the Toronto Raptors in the waning moments of Friday’s third quarter.
Catch every angle of the ridiculous dunk below.
DUNK OF THE YEAR.
ANTHONY EDWARDS. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/hmnhFvldF0
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021
DID THIS DUDE JUST DO THIS?! pic.twitter.com/epDGybBjpo
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021
