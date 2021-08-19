Edwards Shows Out In Offseason Workouts

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been hard at work in preparation for his sophomore season in the NBA.

Following Edwards' impressive rookie campaign, the No. 1 pick has been in the gym continually, most recently showcasing his increased range, insane athleticism, and more in the workout videos published below.



Year Two Ant pic.twitter.com/FhXmuKej8n — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 14, 2021