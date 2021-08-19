Edwards Shows Out In Offseason Workouts

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Aug 19, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been hard at work in preparation for his sophomore season in the NBA.

Following Edwards' impressive rookie campaign, the No. 1 pick has been in the gym continually, most recently showcasing his increased range, insane athleticism, and more in the workout videos published below.




