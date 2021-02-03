Edwards Shares Heartfelt Advice With Young Fan

Following a tragic accident which resulted in the loss of his mother, sister, and grandmother, 12-year-old Athens, Georgia native Taeden Johnson received a FaceTime call from Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards.

“Hey, Taeden, look man, I lost my mother, I also lost my grandmother at a young age and look where I’m at now,” said Edwards on the call. “Never give up. Always give 110 percent to where you eventually want to go. Just follow your dreams and nothing will stop you from doing that.”



On Jan. 27, 12-year-old Taeden Johnson escaped from a fire that killed his mom, sister and grandma Anthony Edwards FaceTimed him to offer some inspiration: “I lost my mother, I also lost my grandmother at a young age and look where I’m at now. Never give up.” (via @marcweiszer) pic.twitter.com/tdF9h0zZ6m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reports that the No. 1 pick has shared that the call to Johnson will be the first of many.

Read the full article from Weiszer here.