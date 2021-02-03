Edwards Shares Heartfelt Advice With Young Fan

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Feb 02, 2021

Following a tragic accident which resulted in the loss of his mother, sister, and grandmother, 12-year-old Athens, Georgia native Taeden Johnson received a FaceTime call from Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards.

“Hey, Taeden, look man, I lost my mother, I also lost my grandmother at a young age and look where I’m at now,” said Edwards on the call. “Never give up. Always give 110 percent to where you eventually want to go. Just follow your dreams and nothing will stop you from doing that.”


Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reports that the No. 1 pick has shared that the call to Johnson will be the first of many.

Read the full article from Weiszer here.

