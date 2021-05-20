Edwards Sets Playoffs, All-Star As Sophomore Goals

Minnesota Timberwolves standout rookie Anthony Edwards turned heads, both on and off the court, all season long.

Edwards finished the season averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest, providing nightly highlights and quotables, and earned the praise of many peers and critics across the Association.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft showed continued growth throughout the year – regularly taking over games as the season progressed, culminating in a strong push that has made him one of the favorites in the Rookie of the Year race.

The 19-year-old carries swagger and confidence unmatched in professional sports, while showing all the tools of a surefire star in the near future.

In his end of season media availability, Edwards delved into goals for his forthcoming sophomore campaign.

“I’m trying to be an All-Star,” Edwards said.

“We definitely going to make a strong push for the playoffs next year…I want to get that feeling next year.”