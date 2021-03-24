Edwards Moves To Top Of NBA.com's Rookie Ladder

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards' play since the All-Star break has begun to turn heads in NBA media circles.

In the seven games since the recess, Edwards is averaging 25.7 points and 5.6 rebounds on 37% shooting from three-point range, compared to his 14.9 points and four rebounds per game on 30% shooting from deep before the break. What's more, last week Edwards became the youngest player in Timberwolves history to score 30-plus points in a game, only to top that feat with 42 points in a win over Phoenix last Thursday.

Recognizing his strong play, NBA.com has placed Edwards atop the site's Rookie Ladder this week. Writes Stecve Aschburner:

"Now the Rookie of the Year favorite if voters decide Ball’s sample size is too small to merit the award, Edwards will determine whether he seizes the opportunity or wins it as a consolation choice. Signs point to the former, given nights like his 42-point outburst at Phoenix when he became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ (only LeBron James and Kevin Durant did it younger). Edwards’ efficiency isn’t great — 16.7 ppg on 16.0 FGA, while shooting 38.5% — but his free throw attempts are up in March (4.9 per game vs. 2.4 through February)."

Edwards is on track to shatter several more franchise rookie records. Next up on the list: The Georgia product is 12 made three-pointers away from Wesley Johnson's rookie record of 103 treys back in the 2010-11 season.