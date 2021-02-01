Getty Images
Edwards' Big Night Leads Wolves Over Cavs
- In his second-straight start, Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with a team-high-tying 23 points, including 15 in the second half, on a career-high-tying 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, five rebounds, four assists. Tonight, marked his third 20+ points game of his career (second in his last three games).
- Edwards becomes the 15th Timberwolves rookie to notch 20+ points/5+ rebounds/4+ assists in a game and the first since Karl-Anthony Towns did so eight times his rookie season in 2015-16.
- Malik Beasley tied Edwards for the team-high in scoring tonight with 23 points, marking his 10th 20+ point game of the season (fourth-straight). Additionally, Beasley connected on 5-of-11 from deep, his second game this season with 5+ made threes.
- D’Angelo Russell finished with 19 points, including 12 in the second half, on 7-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-10 from long range and five assists. Tonight marked Russell’s second time this season connecting on 5+ threes.
- Jaylen Nowell tallied a career-high 13 points on a career-high 6-of-13 from the field, his third-straight game in double figures. This marks the first time in his career have a three-game streak of double-digit scoring games.
- Ricky Rubio has dished out a game-high eight assists, his third time this season with 8+ dimes. His season high for assists is 11 (Jan. 25 at Golden State).
Team Notes
- Cleveland’s largest lead tonight was 12 (47-59) with 1:13 left in the second quarter. Tonight marked the Timberwolves’ second double-digit comeback of the season.
- The Timberwolves bench finished with 39 points, marking their 17th game of the season scoring 30+ points. Minnesota’s outscored Cleveland’s reserves (39-31). Minnesota ranks second in the NBA in bench scoring (41.8 ppg).
- Minnesota connected on a season-high 16 shots from beyond the arc, it’s third game this season with 15+ made threes.
Upcoming Games
