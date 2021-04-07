Edwards Lands On ESPN's Best 25 Under 25

With 20 games to go in the the 2020-21 NBA season, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the league's Rookie of the Year award.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 17.6 points this season and is a regular feature on SportsCenter's Top Ten with his jaw-dropping dunks. Since the All-Star break, Edwards is averaging 24.2 points per game while also seeing an increase in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Edwards lands at the No. 19 spot in ESPN's annual Best 25 Under 25 list, released this week. Writes analyst Mike Schmitz:

"While LaMelo Ball is the headliner of this rookie class, Edwards has quietly put up huge scoring numbers over the past month, highlighted by a 42-point outburst in a win over the Suns. Built like a linebacker with elite change-of-direction burst and footwork resembling today's elite scorers, Edwards has the potential to lead the league in points someday, even if there's considerable room to improve his defensive consistency and decision-making.

His combination of power, quickness and shift is incredibly rare. I see Edwards as a future All-Star so long as he continues chipping away at some of his shortcomings."

ESPN Analysts ranked Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic No. 1 on the list. Fellow Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell aged out of the list this year. Towns was ranked No. 5 in 2020, Russell landed at No. 14.