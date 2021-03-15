Edwards Goes Toe-To-Toe With Lillard In Battle Of Heroics

The second half of Sunday's matchup at Target Center could have doubled as a heavyweight prizefight.

After dismal shooting provided a subpar first half for both sides, there was Damian Lillard, perennial All-Star and the NBA's most clutch scorer, representing the Portland Trail Blazers in one corner and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 19-year-old challenger Anthony Edwards across the ring.

The two guards traded blows back-and-forth, fighting to give their respective sides an advantage. A Lillard three, followed by an Edwards trey. A Lillard stepback, an Edwards drive. And then BANG! an Edwards highlight-reel dunk that has become commonplace in the Wolves' 2020-21 season.

Despite Lillard's 38 points and six three-pointers, the Timberwolves earned their second win in three games since the All-Star break, 114-112, thanks to Edwards' career-high 34 points and six made threes of his own. In the fourth quarter alone, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick scored 13 points, knocking down three of six three-point attempts in the final seven minutes of the game.

"No matter if I’m playing good or bad, if it’s time for a big-time shot, I always want the ball, no matter what," Edwards told media after the game. "That’s just who I am. It just happened to be a good game, and I was telling [teammates] to get me the ball and get outta the way."

A little bit of history came from Edwards' performance. The rookie star became the youngest Wolves player to score 30-plus points in a game at 19 years and 221 days old. With his 34 points, Edwards' output is the most for a teenager in franchise history.

The veteran and six-time All-Star Lillard was complimentary toward the budding star following the matchup.

"The rook Anthony Edwards had a great game," Lillard said. "He scored 34 points and made some big shots down the stretch. He was playing confident, and that was that."

After the game, Lillard gifted Edwards with a handwritten message that Edwards wouldn't disclose. The rookie sensation was flattered by the gesture, nonetheless.

"That's love," Edwards said with a big grin. "I love Dame, that's why I got the jersey. It means a lot.

"I'm gonna get it framed tomorrow."