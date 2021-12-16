Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 15, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Edwards Drains 10 Threes, Makes NBA History

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Dec 16, 2021

In a 124-107 rout of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 38 points, connecting on 10-of-14 attempts from the three-point line.

Edwards, who also scored his 2,000th NBA point on Wednesday, became the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach the 2,000-point feat. Impressive as his point total may have been, No. 1 achieved more notable history during Wednesday's victory, becoming the youngest NBA player ever to hit 10+ threes in a game. Additionally, Edwards' 10 threes moved the second-year guard into Timberwolves record books yet again -- now holding the franchise record for most threes by a player in a single game.


Tags
Edwards, Anthony, Timberwolves

Related Content

Edwards, Anthony

Timberwolves

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter