Edwards Drains 10 Threes, Makes NBA History

In a 124-107 rout of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 38 points, connecting on 10-of-14 attempts from the three-point line.

Edwards, who also scored his 2,000th NBA point on Wednesday, became the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach the 2,000-point feat. Impressive as his point total may have been, No. 1 achieved more notable history during Wednesday's victory, becoming the youngest NBA player ever to hit 10+ threes in a game. Additionally, Edwards' 10 threes moved the second-year guard into Timberwolves record books yet again -- now holding the franchise record for most threes by a player in a single game.