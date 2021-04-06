Getty Images
Edwards Continues Strong Play In Win Over Kings
Notes from Monday's win over Sacramento...
- In his first action since Feb. 10, D’Angelo Russell scored 13 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, good for his 10th 20+ point game of the season. Russell connected on four three-pointers tonight, his 10th game this season with 4+ treys. He added five rebounds on the night, registering his second 25+ point/5+ rebound effort of the season (34th career).
- Karl-Anthony Towns notched his third straight 20+ point/10+ rebound game (17th of the season) with 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Towns added five assists on the evening, good for his seventh 20+ point/10+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (42nd career).
- With his first triple of the night, Towns extended his franchise-high streak of games with at least one three-point shot made to 66 games.
- Over his last 11 games (Minnesota is 4-7 in those games), Towns is averaging 28.5 points on 47.6% shooting, including 44.0% from deep, 12.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- In a game-high 33:37 of play tonight, Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. With his first steal of the game, Edwards extended his streak with at least one steal to 19 games, the longest active run in the NBA. The 19-game streak is the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season).
- Off the bench, Juancho Hernangómez tallied 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting and a season-high-tying nine rebounds. Tonight marked his seventh double-figure scoring effort of the season.
Team Notes
- Led by Russell’s 25 points, Minnesota’s reserves outscored Sacramento’s bench 60-16, marking the third time this season Timberwolves reserves totaled 60+ points.
- The Timberwolves outrebounded the Kings 51-42 tonight, the eighth time this season hauling in 50+ rebounds.
Minnesota connected on 12 shots from beyond the arc, their 43rd game of the season connecting on 10+ threes.
