Getty Images
Edwards Becomes Youngest Player To Score 30-Plus In Franchise History
Notes from Sunday's win...
Notes from Sunday's win...
- Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves tonight with a career-high 34 points on a career-high 12-of-24 from the field, including a career-best 6-of-14 from deep. Edwards’ 34 points are the most by a Timberwolves teenager. At age 19y/221d, he’s also the youngest player to score 30+ points in club history.
- Edwards’ six three-pointers are tied for the most by a Timberwolves rookie and becomes the fourth Timberwolves rookie to do so, joining Zach LaVine (2015), Wesley Johnson (2010) and Stephon Marbury (1997).
- Karl-Anthony Towns stuff the stat sheet tonight, finishing with a near triple of 13 points, eight rebounds and team-high eight assists. Towns connected on one three-pointer tonight, extending his career-long and franchise-long streak of games with at least one three-point shot made to 54 games.
- In his 600th career game, Ricky Rubio finished with 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Tonight marked his first 15+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (71st career).
- In 24:53 of action off the bench, Jaylen Nowell tallied his third straight double-digit effort (15th of the season) with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep to go along with his four rebounds and two assists. Over his last three games, Nowell has connected on 13 triples.
- Josh Okogie tallied 10 points on the night, scoring all 10 points from the free throw line, going 10-of-11. Okogie becomes the second player in Timberwolves history to reach double figures in a game without a field goal (Scott Roth vs. Portland on Jan. 11, 1990).
- Jarred Vanderbilt brought down a team-high nine rebounds to go along with his 12 points, marking his fourth double-double of the season.
Team Notes
- Minnesota has connected on 13 shots from deep, their 31st game of the season connecting on 10+ threes.
- Led by Towns’ (8) and Rubio’s (7) assists, the Timberwolves dished out 24 assists, the 37th time this season with 20+ assists as a team.
- Minnesota tallied 46 paint points tonight, marking back-to-back nights against Portland with 40+ paint points. Tonight was their 32nd game this season with 40+ points in the paint.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: