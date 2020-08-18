D’Angelo Russell to Represent Timberwolves at NBA Draft Lottery

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell will represent the team at the virtual 2020 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm, to be held on Thursday, August 20. The event will be televised on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

"I’m honored to represent the Timberwolves at this year’s draft lottery," said Russell. "We are excited about what we are building in Minnesota and look forward to continuing the progress with the lottery and in the draft.”

The Wolves enter the night tied for the best odds with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, with a 14% chance of obtaining the first overall draft choice. Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) was the most recent Timberwolves player to be selected No. 1 overall. The Wolves also own the 17th overall pick (acquired before the 2019-20 trade deadline, Brooklyn to Minnesota via Atlanta) marking the seventh time in franchise history the team has had more than one first-round draft pick. The club also owns the 33rd overall pick in this year’s draft (third pick of the second round).