DLo And KAT Team Up To Donate A Defibrillator To Colin Powell Center

It didn’t take long for Karl-Anthony Towns and newly acquired guard D’Angelo Russell to start giving back off the court.

On Thursday night, the two visited the Colin Powell Center to help run a basketball clinic, while also donating a defibrillator as part of American Heart Month.

The two should be plenty exciting for the Timberwolves on the court over the next handful of years, but it’s also cool to see them give back off of it.