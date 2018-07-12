Despite Third-Quarter Surge, Wolves Fall To Pistons

The Wolves outscored the Pistons 26-11 in the third quarter on Wednesday night.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that Minnesota scored just 17 first-half points compared to Detroit’s 36 and even with that third-quarter run, the Wolves weren’t able to win in the first round of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

Keita Bates-Diop had another solid game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He did, however, have seven turnovers. Jonathan Stark added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Okogie had seven points, but was solid defensively, finishing with five rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Sometimes in Summer League it’s not about wins and losses, but rather what you’re getting from the guys with the highest potential. Bates-Diop and Okogie are those guys and the Wolves have seen plenty.

there's that wingspan from Keita paying off. pic.twitter.com/eI5hF9LKxx — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 12, 2018

Bruce Brown led Detroit with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Eric Griffin added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolves next play on Friday at 7 p.m. against the loser of the Toronto and Denver game.