The Day After | Wolves at Knicks Quick Hits

In the midst of all the craziness going on in the sports world on Thursday, the Wolves flew under the radar and squeaked out a 95-92 overtime win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Minnesota battled back on multiple occasions and tailed by a bucket late in the game before Kevin Martin tied it and Andrew Wiggins gave the Wolves the lead. Alexey Shved sent the game into overtime with a pair of shots from the charity stripe with less than 10 seconds left. In overtime the Wolves trailed again before Zach LaVine sunk a bevy of free throws that gave his team the win. It was Minnesota’s first win in a week and a half and cemented the Knicks as the team with the worst record in the NBA. Here are a few more observations from last night’s game:

A MAN ON A MISSION

Gorgui Dieng has been called upon countless times this season and has consistently responded in a big away. Dieng has been a model of consistency all season and had one of his best games of the season in the win over New York. He finished with 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting, hauled in 11 rebounds, and recorded 6 blocks. Dieng was an absolute force as he continues to show that he’s more than likely going to develop into a very good post presence down the road. There are still a lot of things Dieng can improve upon with his game. Though he’s swats away a lot of shots, he’s not always in the right spot in terms of rotations. He also would benefit from getting a little stronger. That said it’s games like this that make fans excited about Dieng’s long-term potential.

WIGGINS LOOKS TIRED

Andrew Wiggins has played more minutes than most players in the NBA over the last few months and it looks like that mileage is finally starting to catch up to him. Wiggins played 43 minutes last night and wasn’t very efficient en route to his 20 points. He shot 4-for-17 from the floor and had it not been for a 12-for-14 effort from the charity stripe his game could have looked even worse. It’s a foregone conclusion that Wiggins is going to win the Rookie of the Year honor at season’s end. It also looks like he’s going to appreciate the rest that comes with the offseason. Wiggins just has to get through the rest of the regular season.

BUDINGER IS BACK

Chase Budinger played 43 minutes last night against the Knicks. He’s heard his named called a lot as of late with all the injuries across the roster. Budinger couldn’t have played much better by his standards over the last few games. He was 4-for-11 for 10 points against the Knicks and was a plus-10 on the night. Minnesota was better when he was on the floor. Budinger has been in a tough situation this season. He’s sat near the end of the bench and when he occasionally got his number called he was expected to go in and light the world on fire. That’s a tough thing to ask of a player. Now that he’s getting more consistent playing time it’s clear that Budinger still has a lot left in the tank. It’s a little unclear where he falls in the team’s long-term plans. That said right now he’s exactly what the team needs.

