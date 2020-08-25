D'Angelo Russell Works Out At Mayo Clinic Square

While it's currently unclear when the Timberwolves will return to normal team activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has been able to hold individual workouts at Mayo Clinic Square throughout the summer. After splitting his time between homes in Florida, Los Angeles, and Louisville over the past few months, D'Angelo Russell paid a visit to his new home of Minneapolis this week to go through drills at the Timberwolves' practice facility.

Check out the photos below.