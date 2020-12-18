Culver Shines As Wolves Edge Mavs In Preseason Finale

In their best showing of the exhibition schedule, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks 129-127 on Thursday evening. Despite trailing by as many as 18 points during the fourth quarter, Minnesota stormed back and forced overtime, eventually prevailing thanks to Jarrett Culver’s team-leading six points in the extra period.

Culver impressed throughout the contest, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks, and a game-high plus-25 rating – a continuation of his strong performances during the preseason slate.

“Jarrett Culver was really good offensively, but he was really good defensively tonight,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders postgame. “The growth that he’s shown through these three games and through our camp, it’s noticeable…so big credit to him.”

Perhaps most impressive has been the growth of No. 23’s shooting form and his consistency from the charity stripe, where he ended the preseason a perfect 10-of-10, including Thursday’s 6-of-6 performance from the free-throw line in Dallas. The Texas native has worked extensively on improving his free throw percentage by tweaking his shooting stroke throughout the offseason, and thus far, it seems to be paying dividends.

“I put a tremendous amount of work in,” said Culver. “The work paying off is a good feeling to have.”

At game’s end, six Timberwolves scored in double-digits with Karl-Anthony Towns’ 20 points leading the team. Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jarrett Culver, Jaylen Nowell, and Naz Reid joined Towns in double figures. Despite the offensive output, No. 32’s focus heading into the 2020-21 season is on the defensive end of the hardwood.

“The thing that’s kept us from being great is defense,” said the Wolves’ All-Star center. “Locking in there, everything else will take care of itself…I just want to lock in defensively.”

With five days remaining before the Timberwolves 2020-21 season begins, the team will focus on final preparations prior to Wednesday’s Home Opener versus the Detroit Pistons.