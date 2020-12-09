Culver Sets Playoff Hopes For Sophomore Season

Nine months removed from his rookie campaign, Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver is motivated to turn his first year observations into on-court action heading into his second NBA season.

Though Tuesday marked just day three of training camp, Culver’s performance to date has stuck out to Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

“He had a good practice yesterday,” shared Saunders. “Jarrett was finding his way as a lot of rookies do [last season]…he ended up being able to handle a lot of situations that I feel a lot of rookies wouldn’t have handled the way he did.”

For No. 23, the work spans far beyond games and practices, with the 2019 No. 6 overall pick being known as one of the team’s hardest workers.

“He’s a worker – he’s the type of the player you need to kick out of the gym,” said the Timberwolves Head Coach.

That work has paid dividends prior to training camp with Culver placing an emphasis on gaining physical strength and muscle throughout the lengthy offseason. According to the Lubbock native, he’s added roughly 10-15 pounds to his frame headed into the 2020-21 season.

“Being able to have a bigger body and be stronger helps in all areas of my game – being able to drive to the basket better, jumping, playing defense…that was a big part of my offseason is making sure I transformed my body,” said the 2019 Draftee. “I was able to put in a lot of work to get where I want to get to this season.”

Culver hopes to have the Wolves competing for a playoff spot come season’s end, one of many goals he’s outlined for his sophomore season.

“I set a lot of goals out, but for me, it’s to just win as a team.”