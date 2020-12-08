Competition Ramps Up During Training Camp Day Two

On a roster filled with talent, this week’s training camp is a crucial time for determining the Minnesota Timberwolves' rotation in the early part of the 2020-21 campaign. Most notably at the wing position, competition is fierce with an influx of energetic, capable playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Several talented players vying for minutes in a limited training camp setting is a luxury for the Wolves, according to Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

“We had a lot of good competition yesterday, and we’ll continue to have more today,” said Saunders.

On paper, Minnesota has the tools to score in a manner rivaling some of the NBA’s most gifted offenses. It’s on defense, though, where players will earn their minutes.

“We’ve talked from day one…defense is going to help get you on the court,” shared the Timberwolves Head Coach. “We know that we have to take individual and collective challenges defensively, so we start our practices with defense and we go heavily into the details right now.”

Third-year guard Josh Okogie, arguably one of the team’s best defenders, is looking to enter into the new season with a renewed mindset on that end of the court.

“My first couple years, defensively, I was really aggressive,” said Okogie. “Now that I’m going into my third year, I’m looking forward to mixing in that same aggressiveness, but using it in a more efficient way by mixing it with film and smarts.”

No. 20 and rest of the roster will return to Mayo Clinic Square for day three of Timberwolves training camp on Tuesday.