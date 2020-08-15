Timberwolves And Lynx Team Up For Action Day 2020

On Thursday, alongside the Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx staff took part in Action Day 2020, a collaborative effort amongst partners to provide school supplies and backpacks to local youth in need.

The annual event typically brings together thousands of volunteers, but amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, programming was adjusted to net an impressive 40,000-plus backpacks with school supplies for students in the Twin Cities.

"Education is critical to us at the Timberwolves and Lynx, and investing our resources to ensure students are supported and provided with inclusive opportunities is a core principle of our Pack Gives Back platform," said Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway.

See more from Action Day 2020 below.

It was a great day for the @UnitedWayTC Action Day 2020! @Timberwolves and @minnesotalynx staff helped distribute to local nonprofits over 40,000 backpacks for Minnesota students! Even Crunch and Prowl got in on the action! #UniteToFuelChange #PackGivesBack pic.twitter.com/PygUu7fCZd — Timberwolves & Lynx Social Responsibility (@WolvesLynxCR) August 13, 2020