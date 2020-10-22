Minnesota Timberwolves And Lynx Participate In Team Up For Change Virtual Summit

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today, in partnership with the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers participated in the third “Team Up for Change” summit to unite, inspire and activate around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice. The virtual summit tipped off the “Team Up for Change” week of action which will occur from Oct. 22-28 which includes in-market community involvement and the launch of the second episode of Voices, the Timberwolves and Lynx YouTube video series.

The virtual “Team Up for Change” summit featured segments surrounding criminal justice reform and civic engagement with Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson, Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders, Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve, Timberwolves Guard Josh Okogie and Minneapolis Foundation Senior Vice President of Impact Chanda Smith Baker. To view the Timberwolves and Lynx segments of the virtual summit, please click here.

“We are powerful when we band together to unite in the fight for social justice through ‘Team Up for Change’, and it has been an honor working with the other professional teams for this special week of action,” said Casson. “The virtual summit provided a lens into what the community in Minnesota has endured in the aftermath of social unrest, as well as what our organization has done to empower our community, players, coaches and staff. Our hope is to inspire those attending to become educated on issues that matter to them and find a way to be a part of the change they want to see.”

In the Summer of 2020, the Timberwolves and Lynx partnered with The Minneapolis Foundation to pursue justice, equality, and healing in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody through the Fund for Safe Communities. Smith Baker led the “Team Up for Change” discussion between Saunders and Reeve to shed light on criminal justice reform, the impact of George Floyd’s death and how the organization has been helping support players, staff and the community to heal during this time.

The free, three-hour virtual summit, which brought together thought leaders and community voices, was livestreamed on team digital channels and geared toward an audience of high school and college-aged students, youth advocates, community leaders, team employees, season ticket members and corporate partners.

As part of the “Team Up for Change” week of action, tomorrow, the Timberwolves and Lynx will be releasing the second episode of their YouTube series, Voices, which focuses on the importance of voting and the organization’s Pack the Vote initiative. The franchises will also be participating in volunteer opportunities at the polls for the 2020 United States Presidential Election.