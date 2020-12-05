Change Your Face, Be Happy…Ricky Rubio Is Back

If you’ve attended Timberwolves games at Target Center since Ricky Rubio’s departure in 2017, you’re likely to have seen a few No. 9 jerseys in the building.

A fan-favorite, Rubio has been beloved by the Twin Cities since his arrival in Minnesota in 2011, when his playmaking abilities immediately electrified Target Center night after night during a hype-filled rookie campaign that ended prematurely due to injury.

Finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting behind then-Cavaliers rookie Kyrie Irving, the Spaniard returned to the court and continued to turn heads with his dazzling dime-dropping. In total, Rubio spent six total seasons with the Timberwolves, averaging 10 points and eight-plus assists per contest during his first tenure in Minneapolis.

As the veteran point guard once infamously said as TNT mics captured in 2013 “change this face, be happy...enjoy!”

Be happy -- Rubio is returning back to where it all began.

Three years and two teams removed from his time in Minnesota, the floor general has high hopes for his second stint in the Twin Cities.

“I left with something that was unfinished, and I feel like I have a chance now to really prove myself again, [and] prove I can help this team get to the playoffs,” Rubio said. “I’m a different player than when I came here and when I left – I have a lot more experience, I grew up as a player and as a person too and I feel like it’s a good time [to be back].”

Head coach Ryan Saunders and the Spanish playmaker have a well-documented relationship with each other, and Saunders’ belief in Rubio’s impact spans far past the stat sheet.

“Ricky does things that don’t always show up in the box score, and he impacts winning in a way where he can help young players grow,” said Saunders. “That’s what the thought process behind this was.”

No. 9 will don the Timberwolves uniform again on Nov. 12 as the team kicks off its preseason schedule versus the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.