Can The Timberwolves Find A Steal At No. 17?

With all the excitement over the Minnesota Timberwolves winning the 2020 Draft Lottery and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, you may have overlooked the rest of the Wolves' abundance of draft capital.

Along with the No. 1 pick, Minnesota owns the rights to the No. 17 and No. 33 overall picks. The 17th overall pick was originally owned by the Brooklyn Nets, but acquired by the Wolves from the Atlanta Hawks before the trade deadline in February. The pick was lottery protected, thus the Nets qualifying for the playoffs secured the pick for Minnesota.

Can Gersson Rosas and the Wolves find a steal at the No. 17 pick?

History may be in Minnesota's favor.

Past highlights at No. 17 include:

1989: Shawn Kemp, Seattle - 6x NBA All-Star

1996: Jermaine O'Neal, Portland - 6x NBA All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 2002 NBA Most Improved Player

2004: Josh Smith, Atlanta - 1x NBA All-Defense

2005: Danny Granger, Indiana - 1x NBA All-Star, 2009 NBA Most Improved Player

2008: Roy Hibbert, Indiana - 2x NBA All-Star, 1x NBA All-Defense

2009: Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia - 1x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA All-Defense