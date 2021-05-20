Bri Bauer, Vice President of Communications and Engagement for the Minnesota Timberwolves And Lynx Earns ‘Ragan’s Top Women in Communications’ Award

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Communications and Engagement Bri Bauer was named to Ragan and PR Daily’s ‘Top Women in Communications’ Class of 2021. Bauer is being recognized in the Crisis Navigator category for her work in effectively communicating the organization’s COVID-19 and social justice disposition and initiatives.

“It’s an honor to be included in this outstanding class of communicators,” said Bauer. “This recognition is the result of many within the Timberwolves and Lynx organization working across departments to cultivate true impact using our platform and sharing how a sports organization can be a civic leader, especially in times of uncertainty.”

“This past year has been nothing short of unprecedented from the pandemic to the nation’s call for social justice, much of what we witnessed in our own backyard,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Bri’s leadership and counsel around how we communicate both internally and externally have been tremendous. She has the respect and trust of our key stakeholders and is very deserving of this prestigious honor.”

In her role, she oversees the Public Relations and Broadcast departments with a focus on storytelling and elevating the local and national profile for the basketball performance and business initiatives of the organization. Bauer develops and drives strategy to effectively relay the organization’s message and vision to the public. She has been with the organization since 2018 and has 15 years of experience in sports partnership PR and endorsement strategy for national and regional brands.