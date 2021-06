Minnesota Timberwolves prospect Leandro Bolmaro scored 17 points in FC Barcelona Bàsquet's 112-69 blowout win over Iberostar Tenerife Monday afternoon in the first game of their ACB Semifinal series. Bolmaro shot 7-of-11 in the victory, including a 3-of-6 mark from behind the arc.

Bolmaro was drafted 23rd overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, and acquired by the Wolves on Draft night.



Check out Monday's highlights below.