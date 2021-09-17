Bolmaro On NBA Transition: ‘A Dream Come True’

One year removed from his selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Leandro Bolmaro is thrilled to make the move to the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021-22.

“I’m really excited, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time, [and] I’ve worked like crazy to be here,” said the Argentinian product. “For me, this is a dream come true…”

Though Bolmaro hasn’t been able to take the hardwood at the NBA level quite yet, the 6-foot-6 playmaker has shown several qualities that should immediately translate to the world’s biggest basketball stage.

“He guards his position, he guards multiple positions, and he can play well without the ball in his hands,” said Head Coach Chris Finch on Bolmaro's NBA transition.

Bolmaro has formed relationships with many on staff and in the locker room already, including veteran newcomer Patrick Beverley. Beverley and Bolmaro, both known for their coast-to-coast defensive abilities, could prove to be a dangerous defensive backcourt duo as the season progresses.

For now, the 21-year-old rookie will turn his attention towards Timberwolves Training Camp and preparing for his first NBA season.