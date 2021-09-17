Beverley Brings Tenacity, Versatility To Wolves

Though he was formally introduced as one of the newest Minnesota Timberwolves during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, guard Patrick Beverley has a familiarity with the Timberwolves organization that stems far beyond his recent acquisition.

Beverley has connections to both President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Head Coach Chris Finch, as the trio spent time together during their respective tenures with the Houston Rockets.

The nine-year NBA veteran is known as a tenacious defender who brings a nearly unparalleled passion for the game – evidenced by his energy on Wednesday, encouraging and engaging with the Minnesota Lynx during their afternoon practice just before his media availability.

Inspired by Hall of Fame Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, No. 22 is a student of every aspect of the game.

“You buy in, you be a student, and everything else takes care of itself,” said Beverley.

As a three-time All-Defensive Team member, the Chicago native will undoubtedly contribute to improving the team’s defensive mentality and execution.

“It’s hard to get an acquisition where you pick up a guy that can change the whole defense,” Rosas told reporters on Wednesday.

With Beverley, the Wolves did just that.