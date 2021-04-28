Getty Images
Bench Sparks Wolves In Houston
Notes from Tuesday's win in Houston...
- Karl-Anthony Towns registered 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists, his 10th 30+ point game of the season (78th career). Of those 10 games, Towns has grabbed 5+ rebounds and dished out 5+ assists on six occasions, with all six games coming post All-Star break.
- With his two triples tonight, Towns has now connected on at least one three-pointer in 76 straight games, extending the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- In 33:04 minutes of play, Anthony Edwards registered 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals, becoming the second Timberwolves rookie to tally such stat line (3x, Christian Laettner, 1993).
- In his 350th career game, D’Angelo Russell recorded 15 points, three rebounds and a team-high seven assists. Russell now has eight games on the season with 7+ assists and has now led the Timberwolves in the category on 14 occasions.
- Off the bench in 28:29 of action, Juancho Hernangómez tallied 22 points, accounting for his second 20+ point game of the season with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including three triples. His three treys match his second highest mark in the category, with five being his season-high (Jan. 5 at Denver).
- Jarred Vanderbilt recorded eight points, seven rebounds and three steals. He now has tallied 3+ steals in five games this season.
Team Notes
- Led by Hernangómez’s 22 points, the Timberwolves reserves outscored the Rockets reserves 54-23, marking their (57th game of the season with 30+ points, 32nd game with 40+ points, 19th game with 50+ points). They tallied back-to-back games with 50+ bench points for the fourth time this season. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA in bench scoring (40.8 ppg).
- With tonight’s victory, Minnesota snapped a 14-game losing streak in Houston. The last game the Timberwolves won as the visiting team against Houston was on Feb. 17, 2012.
- Minnesota tallied 10 triples tonight, their 54th game of the season with 10+ made threes.
- With five Timberwolves players grabbing 7+ rebounds, (Edwards - 9, Okogie – 8, Towns – 7, Vanderbilt – 7 and Hernangómez – 7), Minnesota outrebounded Houston 48-45, which marks their 16th game of the season with 48+ rebounds.
- Minnesota put up 64 points in the paint tonight, the nineteenth time with 60+ paint points this season. The 64 points tie their fifth highest total in the category.
