Photo / Cody Sharrett
Beasley's Big Night Propels Wolves In OKC
Notes from Friday's win in Oklahoma City:
- Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves in scoring for the 12th time this season (second in a row), finishing with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists.
- Beasley connected on a game-high six field goals from beyond the arc, his second game of the season hitting on at least six threes in a game. He becomes the 13th player in Timberwolves history to have multiple games in a season connecting on 6+ threes.
- At the final buzzer, D’Angelo Russell recorded his 10th 20+ point game of the season with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds. He made five triples, accounting for his third game of the season with 5+ treys. With his first make from deep, he reached 800 career threes (currently 804).
- Hitting the go-ahead three with 3.7 seconds left, Russell registered his second career go-ahead shot in the final 10 seconds of a fourth quarter or overtime, the other came on Apr. 9, 2017 against Minnesota.
- Jaylen Nowell registered a career-high 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 15:56 minutes of play. Tonight, marks his eighth career game with 10+ points and extends his career-long streak to five games with 10 or more points.
- Ricky Rubio dished out a team-high eight assists tonight along with a team-high three steals. With his third assist, eclipsing the 4,500-career assist mark and now has led the Timberwolves in assists on 13 occasions through 22 games this season.
- In his 50th career game, Naz Reid tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and one block in 27:43 minutes of play. With his one block, he eclipsed the 50-career block mark. With 50 blocks, he becomes the eighth player in Timberwolves history to tally 50+ blocks in 50 games or less.
- In 21:01 minutes of play, Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a team-high-tying nine rebounds including a career-high five offensive rebounds and eight points. This is his team-high 10th time leading Minnesota in boards.
Team Notes
- Led by Beasley’s six threes from deep, the Timberwolves connected on a season-high-tying 16 threes against Oklahoma City. Of their 16 threes, eight of them came in the third quarter, marking the second time this season they have made eight threes in a quarter (8; 2Q at Utah, Dec. 26, 2019).
- Minnesota held the advantage in bench points for the 13th time this season (35-29).
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: