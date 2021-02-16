Beasley Sets High Hopes For Timberwolves Career

Just over a year since the four-team, 12-player trade that brought him to Minnesota, Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has turned heads around the Association.

Beasley has appeared and started in 41 games as a member of the Timberwolves, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his tenure to date. On over eight three-point attempts per contest, No. 5 has been one of the League’s elite shotmakers, connecting on 41% of his threes since becoming a member of the Wolves.

In the 27 games to date in the 2020-21 campaign, Beasley has tallied career-highs across the board, making an early case to be considered as a candidate for the NBA’s coveted Most Improved Player Award. Beasley has rivaled the likes of sharpshooting guards CJ McCollum, Zach LaVine, and Stephen Curry this season, ranking fourth in three-point percentage among players that attempt eight or more treys per contest at 40.2%.

Over the previous 12 contests, the Florida State product has elevated his play further, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from three-point range.



20.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.6 APG. Career-high numbers across the board this season for Beas pic.twitter.com/uqs3qB8Jc9 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 15, 2021

After All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns made Timberwolves history and earned the top spot as the franchise’s leader in three-point makes on Sunday, Beasley jokingly shared that he’s coming for Towns’ spot in the history books on Instagram.