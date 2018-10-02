Timberwolves Announce Basketball Staff Additions and Promotions

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today additions to the team’s basketball staff for the upcoming season, promoting Todd Checovich to Scout/General Manager of the Iowa Wolves, Nick Restifo to Senior Basketball Operations Analyst and Troy Sutton to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The team has also named Cole Fisher as Basketball Operations Analyst, Kurt Joseph as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach and Danny Wilson as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Checovich enters his sixth season with the Timberwolves after spending the last two years as Manager of Basketball Operations where he helped coordinate the team’s college scouting efforts in preparation for the NBA Draft. Prior to joining Minnesota, he spent one season as Basketball Operations Intern with the Maine Red Claws. Originally from New Hampshire, Checovich played four years of collegiate basketball at Colgate University before earning his law degree from Villanova University School of Law.

Restifo originally joined the Timberwolves in January 2017 as a Basketball Operations Analyst. Prior to joining the Wolves, he was an Associate Data Scientist, Advanced Analytics at Darden Restaurants while also spending time as a writer for NylonCalculus.com and as a Basketball Analytics Coordinator at the University of New Haven.

Sutton is entering his third season with the Timberwolves, first in his position as Head Strength & Conditioning Coach after serving as the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach the previous two seasons. His 14+ year career has included stops with Northwestern and Ohio State, most recently serving as the Assistant Director of Sports Performance at Northwestern under Head Strength Coach Jay Hooten.

Fisher joins Minnesota’s analytics staff after internships with the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors over the last year. In addition, Fisher has also created a web application to help accurately predict future NBA success for current G League players, as well as other web applications.

Joseph joins the Timberwolves after spending last season as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate. Prior to joining the Wolves, Joseph was a weight room assistant with the New York Knicks, where his duties consisted of aiding in team practice, implementing the strength and conditioning program, implementing all prehab and corrective exercise protocols as directed.

Wilson spent the last two seasons as the Head Equipment/Clubhouse Manager for the Saint Paul Saints. Wilson has also served as a Locker Room Assistant during Timberwolves home games since 2000, assisting both the home and visiting teams and referees with their needs before, during and after games.

About the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves completed a successful 2017-18 season that included a return to the NBA playoffs. Off the court, the team grew in nearly every area of the business, notably a 15% year-over-year increase in attendance, 16 regular season home game sellouts, which accounted for the most in a season since the 1991-92 season, and a 20% increase in the full season ticket base, putting the team in the top 10 in the NBA in new full season tickets sold. The team also set an all-time franchise record in partial season ticket plans, group tickets and suite rentals, and were either sold out or over 90% capacity in every premium space. Television ratings increased 78% year-over-year, the third highest YOY increase in the league, and merchandise sales were up 70%, fueled by the team’s new branding and new relationship with Nike. Other new partnerships with Fitbit, Anheuser-Busch and Hy-Vee aided in a 25% increase in corporate partnerships. Prior to the start of the season, the team completed a $150 million renovation of Target Center, which was a nominee for Sports Facility of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards and was named a Top Project of 2017 by Finance & Commerce.