Basketball Academy Camps Feature Notable Guests

A staple in the Twin Cities community and beyond, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy Camps and Clinics have offered kids ages 7-14 the opportunity to grow on and off the hardwood for decades.

Led by experienced Academy coaches, camp and clinic attendees develop skills, teamwork, and leadership while providing a fun, interactive space for kids of all ages to elevate their game.

This summer, attendees in several camp locations have been able to learn from some of the game’s best, including Timberwolves alum such as Christian Laettner and Felipe Lopez, and current Timberwolves assistant coaches Micah Nori and Joseph Blair.



Thank you @Blairplayer for coming out the Blaine Summer Camp location this afternoon! We had a blast!! pic.twitter.com/4v2hTjIez2 — Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy (@WolvesLynxBBA) July 26, 2021

As the summer winds down, spots within camps and clinics across Minnesota remain. To learn more, sign up here.